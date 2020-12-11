The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 17 degrees but there will be some scattered showers and there’s a northerly wind gusting up to 40 kilometres so it will feel much cooler; it’ll be 12 overnight.

Calvia is 19 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy and extremely blustery with a low of 11.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Ses Salines, but it’s very windy there too with a low of 10 degrees.

Muro is 18 degrees and sunny with rain this afternoon, very strong winds and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in puerto Alcudia.

And it’s 17, sunny and windy in Banyalbufar with cloudy spells and a low of 14.