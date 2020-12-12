We are in for some very mixed weather in Mallorca over the next few days, but there will be some sunshine, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

Cloudy skies dominated Mallorca on Friday with intermittent downpours, winds gusting at 60 kilometre on the coast, 80 kilometres in the mountains and highs of 18ºC.

On Saturday, the western half of the island will be overcast with scattered showers in some places and full on storms in others.

The rest of the Island will have blue skies with a few clouds here and there and the temperature will drop from 18º during the day to 10º overnight.

Aemet is forecasting northwesterly winds gusting at 70-90 kilometres an hour in coastal areas and more than 100 kilometres an hour in the mountains.

The sun will come out on Sunday, but there will be some cloudy intervals particularly in the north of the island and the mercury will hover around 16º-18º. It will be much colder overnight with lows of 5º-8º.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be overcast but it should stay dry with slivers of sunshine and the daytime high of 18º-20º will fall to 10º after dark.

Make the most of the sunshine because more rain is forecast on Thursday.