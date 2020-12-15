The Balearic Islands has the highest cumulative incidence in the country for the first time ever.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 983 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands since last Friday, 100 of them diagnosed the day before, making a total of 27,871 since the pandemic began.

3,220 cases have been diagnosed in the last 14 days and 1,743 in the last week and the cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks is 280.13 cases. At the end of August, at the peak of the second wave, the Basque Country was above the Balearic Islands.

2,440 people have been diagnosed with the onset of symptoms in the last 14 days and 953 in the last week.

261 people are hospitalised and 56 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

46 people were hospitalised in the last seven days, 26 in the last 24 hours and 7 were admitted to the ICU. One patient has been discharged.

Mallorca now has the highest incidence rate in the Balearic Islands with 366 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

21,189 PCR tests and 7,924 antigen tests were carried out in the Balearic Islands between December 4 and December 10, with a positivity rate of 6.91 percent.

3,098 PCR tests and 477 antigen tests were carried out in the Balearic Islands on Friday December 11, with a positivity rate of 10.01%.

A total of 427 people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands since the start of the pandemic, one in the last week.