A warehouse in Polígono de Son Morro is reportedly being turned into the new Mallorca headquarters for online giant Amazon.

The multinational is currently delivering packages from a temporary storage and distribution centre in the Son Oms Industrial Estate.

Afedeco says rumours have been rife for months that Amazon was targeting Mallorca and is deeply concerned about the impact its presence will have on the Retail Sector in the Balearic Islands, because it sells business supplies as well as items for individuals.

Internet sales have gone through the roof since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the Balearic Islands and the Government says it’s committed to promoting the digitalisation of small businesses to boost competitiveness.

Sales

The Covid crisis has devastated sales in the Balearic Islands because there were no tourists in summer and a huge number of people are either unemployed or in ERTE.

This year’s Christmas campaign is forecast to be one of the worst ever because many families won’t be able to get together because of the coronavirus travel restrictions.