It’s mostly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 20 degrees, a light easterly wind and a low of 12.

Calvia is warm and sunny with a mild breeze, a high of 21 and an overnight low of 11 degrees.

Campos is 21 and cloudy with light to moderate winds and a low of 12 degrees.

Black clouds are hovering and showers are a possibility in Alcudia, the high is 20 degrees and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a top temperature of 20 degrees and a low of 10.