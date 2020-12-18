Palma is mostly sunny today with a high of 18 degrees, a low of 8 and a light wind.

It's 17 degrees in Calvia with hazy sunshine, a mild northerly breeze and a low of 10.

Llucmajor is cloudy this morning and sunny this afternoon with a top temperature of 18 degrees falling to 9 after dark.

Early morning sunshine in Muro will disappear when the clouds roll in at lunchtime and the high of 19 degrees will drop to 9 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

Deya is 17 degrees and sunny with a light southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 10.