It’s overcast, wet and windy in Palma today with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 9.

Andratx is 16 degrees and cloudy with light-moderate northerly winds and a low of 11.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Ses Salines with a top temperature of 17 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight low of 10.

Muro is 17 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and showers, light winds and a low of 9.

It’s a dull Sunday in Soller with early morning fog, afternoon showers and a high of 17 falling to 10 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.