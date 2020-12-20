The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 17 degrees with a light southerly wind and a low of 7.

Estellencs is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 15 with light winds from several directions throughout the day and a low of 10 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Campos with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 6.

Alcudia is 18 degrees with lots of sunshine but it will cool off a little in the afternoon and the temperature will drop to 11 overnight.

It’s 14 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa with mild southerly winds and an overnight low of 7.