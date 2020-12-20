Hens in Consell.

Hens in Consell. archive photo.

20-12-2020Caroline Fuller

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 17 degrees with a light southerly wind and a low of 7.

Estellencs is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 15 with light winds from several directions throughout the day and a low of 10 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Campos with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 6.

Alcudia is 18 degrees with lots of sunshine but it will cool off a little in the afternoon and the temperature will drop to 11 overnight.

It’s 14 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa with mild southerly winds and an overnight low of 7.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.