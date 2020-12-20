This Christmas is proving to be particularly tough for households and charities across Mallorca and in Pollensa. British resident Leigh Morgan, founder of Morgan and Morgan Mallorca real estate and property rentals with the support of his wife Pille and team member Kristan, have decided to help the local Convent for the Nuns and the Fundacio Cors Oberts (the Open Hearts Foundation) in the town, which has been acting as a food and clothes bank through the pandemic and is struggling to meet demand.

“We are raising money and donations for the local children of Pollensa,” said Leigh. “The whole team here is actively ensuring all proceeds go to the families that need help. With any monies donated we will be buying food, clothes and gifts for families who have very little support from the local authorities and have been hit hard COVID this year.

“We have started things off by donating £350 which will go towards buying 24 children presents to open this Christmas morning. If you are in Mallorca please feel free to drop items off at our office or directly to the nuns in Calle Mallorca. We love Pollensa, as we know so many people do, and therefore let’s help bring a little Christmas joy back into the families that need support in Pollensa.

“We’ve also set up a Go Fund Me site and the donations are coming in. I was amazed to learn that the nuns have been providing food hampers for at least 300 families in the area and each hamper costs 35 euros, so the costs mount up and they are really struggling. More often than not, those accessing support are unable to receive fresh fruit and/or vegetables or meat - basic ingredients we take for granted. These are rare luxuries.

“In addition, the families who receive the food, are often then unable to afford the utilities to be able to cook it. Now, more than ever, nutrition is vital to maintaining a healthy immune system, and as a local business we are committed to giving back to the town that gives so much to us all.

“We’ve got some local farmers and owners of large fincas donating fresh fruit and veg and yesterday we were wrapping up what will be the first of many Christmas presents for local children who this year would go without. As a family, we’ve decided to spend less on Christmas this year and more on helping those who need our help the most.

“These are extremely challenging times but if we all work together, we will get through it and come out the other side better people, so please do what you can to help us or any other charity in your area..

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pollensa?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1