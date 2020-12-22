Figures from the health ministry show that on Tuesday there are increases in the number of active cases of coronavirus in 27 of Mallorca's 53 municipalities; these are increases compared with Monday's figures.

There are decreases in twelve municipalities and no changes in fourteen. Quite notable is the continuing fall in cases in Sa Pobla. In Palma the daily increase roughly tallies with that for the three days from Friday to Monday, when there was a rise of 487.

The health ministry has been pointing to the incidence of cases in a "corridor" formed by the motorway from Palma to Sa Pobla. During the first wave the incidence was comparatively high in municipalities such as Binissalem, Consell, Inca and Lloseta. A similar pattern has emerged during the second wave. This is being attributed to mobility for work reasons.

Palma 3,046 (+150)

Inca 253 (+3)

Marratxi 247 (+15)

Calvia 218 (+9)

Manacor 196 (no change)

Llucmajor 165 (+10)

Pollensa 162 (+6)

Sa Pobla 157 (-18)

Alcudia 139 (+9)

Soller 136 (+4)

Andratx 93 (+2)

Lloseta 87 (-4)

Binissalem 73 (+3)

Santanyi 72 (+2)

Muro 66 (+3)

Felanitx 64 (+3)

Capdepera 63 (no change)

Santa Margalida 61 (+5)

Son Servera 59 (+4)

Alaro 43 (+7)

Sant Joan 42 (-1)

Arta 40 (+7)

Santa Maria 38 (-1)

Petra 35 (+2)

Consell 33 (+7)

Selva 28 (-1)

Campos 27 (+1)

Llubi 23 (-1)

Bunyola 22 (+4)

Sant Llorenç 22 (-1)

Montuiri 21 (-1)

Algaida 19 (+4)

Valldemossa 16 (+1)

Ses Salines 15 (-3)

Sencelles 14 (+1)

Sineu 13 (+2)

Campanet 12 (no change)

Porreres 11 (-2)

Esporles 9 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 9 (no change)

Ariany 8 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 6 (no change)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 5 (+2)

Vilafranca 5 (no change)

Buger 3 (no change)

Deya 3 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 3 (no change)

Estellencs 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Puigpunyent 1 (-1)

Escorca 0 (no change)