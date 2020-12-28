Rafa Nadal is well known for his generosity and this year he’s given the Food Bank of Mallorca a very special Christmas present.

The Mallorcan tennis player has donated 3,000 kilos of baby food to help the most disadvantaged children in the province.

Representantes de la Fundación #RafaNadal han hecho entrega de 3.000kg en productos de alimentación infantil al Banco de Alimentos de #Mallorca @bancomallorca pic.twitter.com/8TWR5natzL — Fundación Rafa Nadal (@frnadal) December 23, 2020

"Representatives of the Rafa Nadal Foundation have delivered 3,000 kilos of baby food products to the Food Bank of Mallorca,” said a Foundation representative.

In his traditional Christmas message Rafa acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and sympathised with those who are suffering.

"It has been a year that we all want to forget and it is up to us to make sure that things don’t get worse," said Nadal. “I want to send a lot of encouragement and condolences to all those people who have lost a loved one.”

Rafa also said a number of projects at his Foundation had to be put on hold because of the pandemic, but encouraged people to look to the future.

"We are confident that in 2021 things will improve, that the vaccine can reach most homes and that we can recover the life we knew,” he said.