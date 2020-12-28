The remodelling of the Paseo Marítimo in Palma will begin at the end of 2021 and take around 20 months to complete and by the end of 2023 Palma will have a brand new promenade.

The Balearic Port Authority’s Board of Directors has approved an agreement with the City Council for the management of the Paseo Marítimo once the Ministry of Finance modifications have been introduced and the mandatory authorisation has been obtained.

The document will be sent to Puertos del Estado for approval and the work is scheduled to go out to tender within the first quarter of 2021.

The agreement states that the APB will be in charge of the remodelling and improvement works on the Paseo Marítimo and the Council will take care of maintenance.

The project has a budget of 43 million euros and involves 169,010 square metres of promenade between Porto Pí and Avinguda de l’Argentina.

The Balearic Port Authority says that in principle there are two options for carrying out the work.

Option 1:

The Paseo Marítimo will be divided longitudinally.

The first phase will focus on the area closest to the sea and in phase two work will begin on the other side, which means that two-way traffic can continue on the side that’s not under construction.

Option 2:

Work will start in the middle of the Paseo Marítimo.

The first phase will concentrate on the central reservation and in phase two work will begin on both sides of the road.

After the reforms the Paseo Marítimo will have more space for pedestrians and less space for traffic.

There will be three lanes in each direction at the crossroads with Carrer de Monsenyor Palmer, Avinguda de l’Argentina and Costa de la Pedrera and only two lanes on the rest of the Paseo Marítimo.