The regional health ministry, which didn't issue any figures on Sunday, has reported 707 new positive cases for two days, with 311 of these applying to the last 24-hour period. These give a test rate of 9.19% based on 3,384 tests. The rate for the 24-hour period up to Saturday was 9.36% (245 cases from 2,617 tests).

On hospital wards, there are 327 patients in Mallorca, 24 more than was reported on Saturday. In Ibiza there are eight, the same number as Saturday, and in Minorca five (one fewer). In intensive care, the number of patients in Mallorca has risen from 60 to 75. In Ibiza there is one more patient (four) and in Minorca two.

Nine more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 182 patients who were being monitored by primary care have recovered.

The ministry has confirmed the deaths of two more people. The total is now 459.