The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in Palma has climbed above 700, a fact noted on Tuesday by President Armengol when she visited the Germans Escalas sports centre in Es Rafal, where mass screening is being carried out.

Es Rafal has an incidence of 963, the highest for any health area in the Balearics. It is acknowledged that infection is "very widespread", but this isn't only the case in Es Rafal. Most parts of Palma have incidence rates above 250, therefore categorising them as high risk. Mass screening in other Palma health areas is being studied.

There have so far been screening programmes in eleven municipalities and municipal districts in the Balearics. More than 20,000 people have been screened using antigen tests, a quick form of testing with the back-up of PCR tests in the event that someone tests positive. Armengol said that the situation in Mallorca "continues to be difficult". "We ask for commitment to and rigour with regulations' compliance."

Over a thousand tests were carried out in Es Rafal on Monday. Eighteen positive cases were detected. The heath area covers some 20,000 people in three neighbourhoods - all of Es Rafal Nou, part of Es Rafal Vell and El Vivero.

For the whole of Mallorca, the 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 has risen to 621.