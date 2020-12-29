The restaurants association within the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations (CAEB) is demanding a "national rescue" of the hospitality industry by the Spanish government.

A Monday meeting between the tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, and representatives from the Hostelería de España confederation for bars, restaurants, cafés and pubs was described as "disappointing"; the government was "passing the buck" to regional administrations.

The CAEB association, which is a member of Hostelería de España, insists that aid proposed by the government is insufficient and is "diluted by impossible bureaucracy". It is unknown how much money will ultimately be allocated to hospitality, and the association is predicting that there will be "another mess" between Madrid and the regional governments.

Clarity is being demanded in respect of an extension to the ERTE furlough scheme, which is currently due to end on January 31, and aid to small to medium-sized businesses and the self-employed.

The Balearics will receive three per cent of the total European aid to be distributed by the Spanish government. The CAEB association wants to know how much of this three per cent will be going directly to hospitality and tourism.