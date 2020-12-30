The Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, said on Wednesday that the regional government will request a lockdown of Mallorca if the epidemiological situation worsens.

Gómez explained that the Balearic government does not have the powers to order "home confinement"; the Spanish government has. There is daily contact with Madrid in analysing this and other measures.

The minister added that prohibiting movement between municipalities is on the table. Any lockdown may therefore mean this rather than the total confinement of the original state of alarm in March. She also said that the government wants to wait a few days to see if the latest restrictions have the desired effect. In principle, the government plans to review them on January 11.

Gómez called on the public to stay at home over the New Year celebration period and to remain in their bubbles.