Over the coming months, Sa Pobla's potato exporters will be faced with considerable new bureaucracy as a result of Brexit.

Mateu Export is responsible for around two-thirds of the potato exports to the UK. Its manager, Joan Mateu, says that the total export process, already aggravated by Mallorca being an island, will slow down. This is because of phytosanitary certification and documentation for the customs system in the UK.

He adds that previous experience of dealing with "third countries", e.g. Switzerland, will help in speeding up commercial relations with the UK, but he notes that much will depend on the customs system. New customs agents have to be trained, but he is confident that years of a good working relationship will prove to be beneficial and generate "maximum cooperation".

S'Esplet, another exporter, also anticipates problems because of the increased paperwork. Its manager, Joan Company, says that the cooperative is preparing so that all the export mechanism is ready by mid-February in the event that the export will commence earlier than normal.

On a positive note, he welcomes the fact that there will be no tariffs, but both he and Joan Mateu regret the fact that the importing of seed potato from England, Wales and Scotland has been prohibited.