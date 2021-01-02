The Balearic health ministry, which didn't release coronavirus figures on New Year's Day, has now given them for a 48-hour period. The total number of new positive cases is 807, 687 of whom were in Mallorca. There were 96 in Ibiza, nineteen in Minorca and five in Formentera.

Of the 807, 545 relate to Thursday. For the 262 for Friday, there was a positive test rate of 10.8% based on 2,425 tests.

In hospitals in the Balearics there are 412 patients in all, an increase of four since the last report. On wards, there are 304 patients in Mallorca (down seven), seventeen in Ibiza (up five) and two in Minorca (up one). In intensive care, there are five more patients in Mallorca (81). In Ibiza and Minorca there is no change - six and two respectively.

A total of 693 more people have recovered, 42 of whom were in hospital. The ministry has confirmed six more deaths - 476 since the start of the pandemic.