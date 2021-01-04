It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma but that northerly wind will make it feel much cooler and the temperature will drop from 12 degrees to -2 overnight!
Calvia is 10 degrees and overcast with sunny intervals, moderate winds and a low of 3.
It’s a fresh, sunny day in Felanitx with a high of 12 degrees, strong winds and a low of 1.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Rajada.
Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 11 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 5.
Wrap up well if you’re in Valldemossa, it's nice and sunny, but the high is 6 degrees with strong northerly winds and a low of zero.
Currently there are no comments.