Playa de Magalluf, Mallorca.

16-07-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma but that northerly wind will make it feel much cooler and the temperature will drop from 12 degrees to -2 overnight!

Calvia is 10 degrees and overcast with sunny intervals, moderate winds and a low of 3.

It’s a fresh, sunny day in Felanitx with a high of 12 degrees, strong winds and a low of 1.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Rajada.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 11 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 5.

Wrap up well if you’re in Valldemossa, it's nice and sunny, but the high is 6 degrees with strong northerly winds and a low of zero.

