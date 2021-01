For the first time since 1998, a share of the first prize for the El Niño lottery has been won in the Balearics. The number 19570 had been bought at the tobacconists/newsagents on Calle San Miguel in Llucmajor.

The first prize, worth two million euros per series and 200,000 euros for a tenth, was won at 53 lottery outlets across Spain.

None of the other prizes were won in the Balearics. The second prize number was 03436 and the third prize 05587.