It’s going to be another very cold, frosty night in Mallorca on Thursday, particularly in the Serra de Tramuntana, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

It’s already -2 in Escorca, -1 in Alfabia and -0.1 in Lluc and the mercury has dropped to 2º in Sineu, Muro and Santa Maria, 3º in Artà and Manacor and 4º in Palma, Pollensa and Campos.

Tmín (en ºC)hoy en #Baleares Escorca -2

Alfàbia -1

Lluc -0.1

Sineu 2

Muro 2

Sta Maria 2

Artà 3

Manacor 3

Aerop.Palma 4

Pollença 4

Campos 4

Porreres 5

Calvià 5

Santanyí 6

P.Palma 6

C.Galdana 3

Ciutadella 5

Aerop.Menorca 5

St Joan 6

Eivissa 6

Formentera 7

The minimum temperature at this time of year is usually 6º but it was well below that on Wednesday night according to Aemet’s María José Guerrero.

“It was cold on Wednesday, but not as bad as Tuesday which was the coldest we've had this year,” she said.

In the 24 hours up until 8:00 on Thursday, 7 litres of rainwater per m2 was registered in Santanyí, 5 litres per m2 in Puerto Soller and 4 litres per m2 in Sa Pobla and Manacor.

But it's not over yet, we’re in for more wet, miserable weather and strong northeasterly winds in Mallorca on Friday with highs of 10 degrees in Palma, 11 in Andratx, 10 in Santanyi and 9 in Soller. Snow is forecast above 1,000 metres and overnight the temperature will drop to 6 in Palma, 5 in Llucmajor, 4 in Selva and 3 in Valldemossa.

Saturday will be overcast with heavy rain in some places, but it will be slightly warmer during the day and at night with strong northeasterly winds in the morning turning southwesterly in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cloudy, wet and windy with the possibility of thunderstorms in the north of the Island and snow above 1,100 metres. Daytime temperatures are expected to drop a couple of degrees but there won’t be much change overnight.