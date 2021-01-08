The proceeds from the sale of furniture and fittings at the Hotel Formentor amounted to just over 130,000 euros. The 'Formentor Solidario' initiative will benefit four charities, two of which are based in Pollensa. The four are: Abaimar, the association for children with rare diseases; Afama, the association for families and friends of people suffering from Alzheimer's; Aspanob, the association for parents of children with cancer; and Prodis, the foundation for people with learning difficulties. They have each received 32,837 euros.

On Thursday, cheques were handed over at Can Llobera in Pollensa by Jordi Badia of Emin Capital, which is the new owner of the hotel. The associations' representatives expressed their thanks for the "best Kings' present" after what has been such a tragic year. Their usual fundraising events had to be cancelled.

The sale, which took place just before Christmas, attracted around a thousand buyers and exceeded expectations. The sale period ended a day early because everything had gone. Jordi Badia said that Emin Capital was "very proud of and grateful for the great response from the people of Mallorca to this solidarity project". He highlighted the generosity of volunteers from the four associations and the efforts of hotel employees. "Without them none of this would have been possible."

"The amount raised will contribute something to the great and wonderful work that these associations carry out every day. For us, it has been an honour to get to know first-hand what they do. On behalf of Emin Capital we can only congratulate them and tell them that they are an example to all of us.