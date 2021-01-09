The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 568 new positive cases of coronavirus, 139 fewer than on Friday The test rate is down from the 12.95% on Friday to 11.81%. There were 4,809 tests; for Friday's figures there were 5,459 tests. Of the 568, 413 are in Mallorca, 132 in Ibiza, 22 in Minorca and one in Formentera.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now topped 40,000; it is 40,295. The health service is at present attending to a total of 9,481 people: those in hospitals, those at home and those at government-organised accommodation if they are unable to isolate adequately at home.

On Friday there was a small decrease (five) in the number of Covid patients on hospital wards. The Saturday report notes another decrease of five. In Mallorca there are three fewer patients (305), while in both Ibiza and Minorca there is a decrease of one to 26 and three respectively. In intensive care units, however, there is an increase of three to 107 Covid patients, all three being in Mallorca (96). In Ibiza there are seven patients, in Minorca four.

Forty-eight more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 540 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The total number of recoveries is 30,670, this figure coming from a different health ministry report which currently shows a lower number of total cases since the start of the pandemic (39,514).

The ministry has confirmed that six more people have died. The total is now 489.