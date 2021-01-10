The Balearic health ministry's Sunday report indicates 511 new positive cases of coronavirus, 57 fewer than on Saturday. There were 5,034 tests, 225 more, which gives a test rate of 10.15%, down by 1.66% compared with Saturday. Of the 511, 344 are in Mallorca, 144 in Ibiza, 22 in Minorca and one in Formentera.

The number of Covid patients on wards had been coming down slightly, but it has now gone up again - by fifteen to 349: Mallorca, 315 (ten more); Ibiza 29 (three more); Minorca five (two more). In intensive care units, there is an increase of two - one more in Mallorca (97) and one in Ibiza (eight). There are four Covid patients in ICU in Minorca.

Thirteen more patients have been discharged and a further 396 people have recovered. The ministry reports no more deaths. The total is 489.