The Balearic Government has elevated the coronavirus restrictions in Ibiza to level 4 for 15 days from Wednesday, January 13 after a significant increase in infections.

Mallorca and Ibiza are now both on Level 4, which includes a number of restrictions:

All bars and restaurants are closed (although takeaways and pick ups are permitted until midnight.

All non-essential commercial activity must close at 20:00 and only essentials shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets can open.

A curfew is in place from 22:00-06.00.

Gyms must close, Regional sports competitions are banned and State competitions will be held without the public.

Playgrounds will remain open.

Ibiza has a cumulative incidence rate of 648.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and 439 cases in 7 days.

"This data means that in the coming weeks there will be an increase in admissions to the Covid ward and the ICU," said Government Spokesperson, Pilar Costa, who added that ”very hard weeks are coming.”

There are 26 patients in the Covid ward and 8 in the ICU in Ibiza and Costa confirmed that screenings are being prepared in Sant Antoni and Vila to trace any others who may have contracted the virus.