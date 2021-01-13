A general view shows the Telefonica headquarters in Madrid

A general view shows the Telefonica headquarters in Madrid.

13-01-2021JUAN MEDINA

Spanish telecom company Telefonica said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to U.S.-based telecom infrastructure operator American Towers for 7.7 billion euros ($9.41 billion) in cash.

Under the terms of the deal, Telefonica's infrastructure unit Telxius will hand over the company's mobile phone masts in Spain, Germany, Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina.
Telefonica also said it plans to use the proceeds of the sale, which include a capital gain of about 3.5 billion euros, to reduce its net financial debt by 4.6 billion euros.

The Spanish company has said for the past two years that it planned to reduce its exposure to Latin America where profit margins have dwindled to reduce its debt.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.