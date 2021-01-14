Growing number of cases.

Number of cases continues to rise.

19-11-2020FABIO FRUSTACI

A total of 10,196 people are being treated for Covid-19 in local hospitals, the highest number since the pandemic started in March. There were 621 new cases in the Balearics in the last 24 hours along with four deaths, according to official figures.

A total of 116 people are in being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units in local hospitals. According to official figures 507 have now died of the coronavirus in the Balearics.

Covid-19 graphic of new cases on the Balearic Islands

The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, has said that the situation is alarming and extreme and this is the reason why she ordered bars and restaurants into lockdown this week.

Since the pandemic began 43,000 people have been diagnosed as suffering from Covid-19. In the last 24 hours 5,000 tests have been carried out.

More to follow.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Mark Badoer / Hace about 2 hours

Yeah, yeah Francine. Your concerns are heart warming. But where are the bloody vaccines?!?! 507 people died of Covid since March 2020. Sad, but a bit of a statistical joke if you compare it to the suffering now caused to near enough the whole population of Mallorca: 750.000 people. How many people died since March in total? That would be a much more interesting statistic and would give some insight how bad things really are......or not. But they rather not tell you that, as then the bottom falls from under the government.

+6-