Advertising
  1. Home
  2. News

Summer 2022 holidays

Jet2 adds more than 700 more flights for summer 2022

British travel giant reports strong demand

2021-01-14 Palma
More flights

More flights for summer 2022.

14-01-2021

British travel giant Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has added 700 more flights to their summer 2022 because of strong demand. More flights are being added to the programme from Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newcastle.

Chief executive Steve Heapy told Travel Weekly: “We know there is a lot of pent-up demand, and since putting our summer ‘22 programme on sale we have been very encouraged by the number of bookings coming through from customers and independent travel agents.

“Customers clearly want their all-important holidays to look forward to, so we have responded quickly by adding thousands of additional seats to a range of brilliant hotspots from these three bases.

“We haven’t stopped there though, and we are delighted to be adding a range of fantastic city break destinations for summer ‘22 too.

“The response to our summer ‘22 programme shows how much customers want to get away with an award-winning airline and tour operator to the sunshine, and we’ll have more good news to share soon with customers and independent travel agents across the UK.”

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.