Cala Deya, Mallorca.

Cala Deya, Mallorca, archive photo.

16-01-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a wet morning in Palma, but be patient because the sun will come out this afternoon and it will be 13 degrees with light winds and a low of 4.

Morning showers in Calvia will be replaced with sunshine and a high of 14 degrees at lunchtime and the temperature will drop to 3 overnight.

Llucmajor is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 13 degrees with strong northeasterly winds and a low of 4.

Son Servera is 13 degrees and overcast with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, a 35 kilometre an hour northerly wind and a low of 5.

I’s pouring rain in Deya this morning but it will be sunny and 12 degrees this afternoon with a cold northeasterly wind and a low of 4.

