A raging fire is currently being battled at a house in Son Rapinya in Palma. Palma fire brigade received the alarm at 13.30 and rushed to the scene and are continuing to fight the flames.

Two fire trucks and various other fire fighting vehicles are at the scene.

The fire broke out on the property of the Pretoria Restaurant, on the Camí de Son Rapinya.

The flames are visible from the outside, causing a great deal of alarm in the local community.