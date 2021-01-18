Restaurants in Mallorca have had to close.

There are two main associations for the restaurant sector; there is now a rival.

A new association has been formed by some forty businesspeople in the Mallorca restaurant sector who are concerned about the impact of coronavirus and government measures.

It is the Associació de Restauració de Mallorca, which aims to let know politicians know about the "genuine unease" caused by decisions, which have led to "an unsustainable situation".

They say that there is the need for an association with new ambitions to be a "true voice of its members". There is, therefore, implied criticism of existing associations, which are felt not to have adequately defended the interests of a sector that has been "persecuted and demonised" without there having been official data to support high transmission of coronavirus on hospitality premises.

There is a website - www.aremallorca.com.

