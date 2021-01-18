The Balearic government spokesperson, Pilar Costa, said on Monday that the government will support the proposal to bring forward the current curfew from 10pm to 8pm.
This is to be considered at Wednesday's meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System, certain other regions having requested the earlier curfew. In Castile and León, the regional administration has already approved it, despite the fact that this earlier curfew does need agreement.
Costa explained that a further limitation on mobility "seems good to us", although she didn't say if the earlier curfew would be applied to all of the islands.
The Spanish government hopes that there will be consensus for this measure among the regions. Under the terms of the latest state of alarm, 10pm is the earliest time that a curfew can be imposed. The Castile and León decision is subject to appeal by the government, but this appeal will no longer apply if there is regional consensus for an 8pm curfew.
Costa observed that regional authorities should have the legal means to be able to introduce a curfew at 8pm "or at the time that is established".
Karin / Hace 39 minutes
The Spanish government is a highly reactive government with no long-term thinking or plans. The speed of vaccination it's absolutely embarrassing compared to other EU countries and the government's blindness towards all the numerous social issues that arise from their illogical responses is absolutely disturbing. The mental health crisis that awaits not only for children but for people of all ages is problematic, the economic crisis that beholds this country is something that will weight on future generations to come. Let's pack our bags and move to a free country! This what you are seeing right now, it's only the beginning!
juliana / Hace 43 minutes
as it stands now there is absolutely no scientific evidence that shows that curfews such as this work. It hasn't worked in france, why would it work here? This measures are sickening.
Rich / Hace about 1 hour
Not that I'm against women but it seems all Francina's cohorts are women...and a bit power crazy. Is this them getting back at us poor blokes?
Philip Jones / Hace about 2 hours
Government ? Seems more like a bunch of headless chickens (my apologies to chickens) running around making things up as they go along. I feel sorry for those of you who are paying taxes allowing them to carry on doing so. They should have resigned a long time ago.
Lisa / Hace about 2 hours
Anything to avoid taking about the vaccine disaster ay guys???
Anyone noticed Mallorca supports anything the Madrid Government wants? I wonder why ....
Puppet Government anyone?
When will they wake up and start fighting for Mallorca??? Tourism is dead in the water without a speedy vaccination program!