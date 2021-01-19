A call by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for Britons not to book their summer holidays yet has fallen on deaf ears with bookings for this summer with easyJet holidays up 250% on last year with the Balearics one of the key holiday destinations.

May is proving to be the most popular month for holidays, the budget airline’s chief executive revealed.Johan Lundgren told the BBC: “We know there is pent-up demand – we have seen that every time restrictions have been relaxed, and so we know that people want to go on holiday as soon as they can.

“We have been pleased to see that some customers are making plans for their summer holidays now, with easyJet holidays bookings for summer ‘21 up 250%, compared to the same time last year, and with May currently proving to be the most popular month for holiday bookings at the moment.”

Holiday company TUI said the vaccine roll-out in Britain had boosted summer bookings from those aged 50 and over, with that age group accounting for 50% of all web bookings since the end of last year.