Playa de Muro, Mallorca.

Playa de Muro, Mallorca. archive photo.

20-01-2021

It’s 15 degrees, overcast and very windy in Palma today with the chance of showers this afternoon and an overnight low of 5.

Andratx is 16 and overcast with scattered showers, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s a sunny but blustery morning in Santanyi and the clouds will roll in this afternoon; the daytime high of 16 will drop to 7 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 17 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight low of 6.

It’s starts off sunny in Escorca but it will be a foggy afternoon with a high of 13 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 1.

