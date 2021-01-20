British Airways has parked up a further 10 planes at Palma airport, bringing the total to 38. The aircraft are not needed at the moment as airlines across the globe continue to struggle.
The airline has said that Palma is an ideal place to park their unwanted fleet which include some of the most advanced Airbus aircraft.
Ricky / Hace 20 minutes
No, it is not free, plus the aircraft still need to be maintained, which at least provides some work for the staff at PMI.
Adam / Hace 28 minutes
Is the Parking of these Aircraft in Palma Free ?
Stan / Hace about 3 hours
When these Aircraft can be put back into Service. Will British Airways put on discounted flights for Virus tested Passengers. Back to Europe, UK, Germany etc.