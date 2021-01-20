Palma, Mallorca

Property sales were down for most of 2020.

20-01-2021Teresa Ayuga

Figures from the National Statistics Institute show that there was a national 19.3% decrease in the sale of homes between January and November last year but that there was a 1.9% rise in November alone - a total of 39,653 for the month, the highest number since February.

The year-on-year increase in November compared with a fall of 13% in October and brought an end to eight consecutive monthly decreases. In absolute terms, most sales transactions in November were in Andalusia (7,676), followed by Catalonia (6,280), Valencia (5,821) and Madrid (5,222).

In percentage terms, Castile-La Mancha (plus 33.5%) recorded the highest increase, but the Balearics (minus 16.8%) registered the biggest fall in November. Andalusia, despite having had most sales, was down 7.1%. There were decreases in seven regions in all; Murcia was another (-6%).

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.