Fish die in Alcudia.

20-01-2021Última hora

At least a hundred fish died from lack of oxygen in the estuary channel of the Estany Gran de Aludia, aka the Red Bridge channel, on Wednesday due to lack of oxygen.

It is not the first time that this phenomenon has occurred after a strong storm with Levante winds,” explained City Works Councillor Martín Garcías. “The wind carries the sand until it plugs the mouth of the channel, the water stops circulating and the oxygen levels fall well below 3 points which is fatal.”

Machines were deployed to the estuary on Wednesday to clear the sand and let the water to flow freely again.

A biologist took samples to rule out possible spills and confirmed that the oxygen level was 1.2 and 1.6.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.