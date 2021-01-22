The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry gives 691 new positive cases - 279 in Mallorca, 366 in Ibiza, 31 in Minorca and 15 in Formentera. Based on 6,482 tests, the positivity rate is 10.66%.

On the hospital wards, there are nineteen fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (down to 315), eleven more in Ibiza (up to 115) and one more in Minorca (14). The number of intensive care patients in Mallorca is down four to 108. In Ibiza there is one fewer (16). There are three patients in Minorca.

Fifty-five more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 667 people have recovered. The total number of people being attended to by the health service has come down slightly - by 38 to 10,862. The total number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic has crept above 48,000 - it is 48,004.

The ministry has confirmed five more deaths. The total is 544.