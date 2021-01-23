Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca.

07-01-2021Carlos Bici Dimoni-Twitter

It’s another very windy day in Palma with morning showers, afternoon sunshine and a high of 16 degrees falling to 10 after dark.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 17 degrees with moderate northerly winds and a low of 9.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 17, very strong northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam a little further north in Portocolom.

sa Pobla is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 17 degrees, 35 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 9.

And Banyalbufar is 16 degrees and windy with lots of sunshine and a low of 11.

