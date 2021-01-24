Storm Ignacio has followed hard on the heels of Storm Hortense. Aemet has issued orange alerts on Sunday for southern and eastern coasts of Mallorca, for all coasts in Minorca and also for Ibiza and Formentera. In the rest of Mallorca there is a yellow alert.

The met agency says that winds from the west and southwest will gusts up to 80 km/h and that in the Tramuntana Mountains there could be gusts over 100 km/h. Waves of four to five metres are forecast and may occasionally be as great as eight metres.

The wind is expected to ease by the afternoon. Highs of between 16C and 19C.