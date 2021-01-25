Storm ‘Ignacio’ and Storm ‘Hortense’ have finally left the Balearics after a weekend of super-strong 100 kilometre an hour winds, which caused more than 450 incidents.

But it’s not over yet, today an Atlantic front arrives from the Peninsula bringing cloudy skies, heavy rain and a drop in overnight temperatures.

Palma is overcast with intermittent rain, strong northeasterly winds and a high of 17 falling to 5 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam Santa María.

It’s wet and windy in Calvia with a high of 14 degrees and a low of 8.

Felanitx is cloudy all day with 30 kilometre an hour winds, evening showers, a top temperature of 17 degrees and an overnight low of 13.

It’s 17 degrees and pouring rain in Santa Margalida with light winds and a low of 8.

And it’s a chilly 13 degrees in Valldemossa with scattered showers and very strong winds and the temperature will drop to 7 overnight.