The British public should not book any overseas summer vacation yet, the minister responsible for the country's COVID vaccination programme said this morning, ahead of an expected announcement on tougher border measures.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those arriving in Britain to prevent the risk of "vaccine-busting" new coronavirus variants entering the country.
Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News there would be an announcement later today. The BBC reported that a requirement to isolate in a hotel for 10 days will apply to arrivals from most of Southern Africa and South America, as well as Portugal.
It said there had been "no definitive decision yet" on arrivals from other parts of the world and this was "still a live issue". Johnson will chair a meeting with senior ministers on the decision later today.
Asked if the possible measures meant it was too soon for the public to book holidays, Zahawi said: "Absolutely".
"I think it's far too early. There's still 37,000 people in hospital with COVID at the moment, it's far too early for us to even speculate about the summer."
Britain has suffered the fifth worst death toll in the world in the pandemic, with 98,531 people dying within 28 days of a positive test, and one of the deepest economic contractions on record.
Geoff / Hace about 2 hours
Erm Andy not just the Uk
Juan E / Hace about 2 hours
Andy, who are you to pass such verdict? Maybe you should mind your language a little bit. Venting an opinion, but calling someone an idiot as he does not do what you believe is the right thing, makes you a similar kind of person.
Andy / Hace about 5 hours
Aaah all the negative votes from the self interested crowd. The apartment rentals landlord, the tattoo shop owner, the sleazy Magaluf bar owner etc. Well guess what, lives matter more than your pockets!!
Clive / Hace about 5 hours
I agree with Andy, why would you book a holiday anywhere when they are talking about making you stay at a holiday in for 10 days on return to the UK at a cost of £1,500. 🤷♂️ Beats me.
Andy / Hace about 5 hours
Totally right. Only a self centered selfish idiot would book a holiday abroad from the UK this entire year. If you have booked, you deserve to lose your money.