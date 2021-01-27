A member of the community swabbing team holds a testing kit before he carries out a doorstep COVID-19 testing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chadderton, Britain

A member of the community swabbing team holds a testing kit before he carries out a doorstep COVID-19 testing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chadderton, Britain, September 30, 2020. Picture taken September 30, 2020. To match Special Report HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-NEWWAVE REUTERS/Phil Noble HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-NEWWAVE

27-01-2021PHIL NOBLE

The Spanish Ministry for Health said this morning that they had detected 267 cases of the so-called "British strain" of the coronavirus of which 25 were in the Balearics.

The Ministry of Health said that they had noticed a big rise in the number of cases involving this strain in some Spanish regions.

Spain's two-week number of infections tripled over the past month to a record 885 cases per 100,000 people on Monday. The cumulative infections now total 2,593,382, while the death toll is at 56,208.

