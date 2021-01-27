The Spanish Ministry for Health said this morning that they had detected 267 cases of the so-called "British strain" of the coronavirus of which 25 were in the Balearics.
The Ministry of Health said that they had noticed a big rise in the number of cases involving this strain in some Spanish regions.
Spain's two-week number of infections tripled over the past month to a record 885 cases per 100,000 people on Monday. The cumulative infections now total 2,593,382, while the death toll is at 56,208.
