President Armengol.

President Armengol.

26-01-2021

The Balearic President Francina Armengol said that "normal life" could return to the Balearics by June as long as the mass vaccination programme is successful.

Her statement came amid reports that bars, restaurants and big shopping centres would remain closed for at least another two weeks, possibly much longer.

Armengol wants to vaccinate the local population in the space of three months, which involves at least 11,500 people being vaccinated everyday. However, a shortage of vaccines has led to Madrid and Barcelona postponing their programmes.

The Balearic President has said, once again, that once the people in the "at risk" category have been vaccinated then areas where tourism is vital to the economy should be given priority.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Robert Dunn / Hace about 1 hour

Reminds me of the famous quote during the Christine Keeler trial: “ She would say that, wouldn’t she ?”

+0-