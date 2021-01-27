The Balearic President Francina Armengol said that "normal life" could return to the Balearics by June as long as the mass vaccination programme is successful.

Her statement came amid reports that bars, restaurants and big shopping centres would remain closed for at least another two weeks, possibly much longer.

Armengol wants to vaccinate the local population in the space of three months, which involves at least 11,500 people being vaccinated everyday. However, a shortage of vaccines has led to Madrid and Barcelona postponing their programmes.

The Balearic President has said, once again, that once the people in the "at risk" category have been vaccinated then areas where tourism is vital to the economy should be given priority.