The next couple of days will be lovely in the Balearic Islands with higher temperatures during the day and overnight.

On Thursday, morning fog will soon clear away and it’ll be partly sunny, partly cloudy with light-moderate westerly winds and highs of 19 in Palma, 17 in Andratx 21 in Pollensa and 18 in Soller and lows of 11 across most of Mallorca.

Friday will start off foggy but we’ll have clear skies the rest of the day with highs of 22 in Felanitx, 18 in Lluc, 22 in Palma and 23 in sa Pobla and overnight lows of 9-11.

Enjoy it while it lasts though, because Storm ‘Justine’ is on its way to Mallorca.

Saturday will be overcast with strong west-southwesterly winds gusting up to 80 kilometres in the flatlands and 100 kilometres in the Serra de Tramuntana. Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees and it will be cooler overnight too.

Sunday will be very blustery, with scattered showers in some places, highs of 17 degrees and lows of 10.

The good news is that ‘Justine’ is expected to weaken before it gets here so it shouldn’t be nearly as stormy as it was last weekend!