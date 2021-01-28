Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called for a single global vaccine passport scheme to be established by the British government which would allow people to travel more freely. Spain has already said that it supports the idea and is urging the European Union to take action.

The passport would be digital and capable of tracking and verifying a person’s coronavirus “status” wherever they travel in the world. Included would be details of any vaccination they had, together with the results of Covid-19 test results

A report published by the Tony Blair Institute said current border restrictions were “disjointed” and urged the UK to “place the creation of a global Covid-19 travel pass as a key item on the G7 agenda” – a body which the UK currently leads.