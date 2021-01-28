It’s another beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 22 degrees, strong northerly winds and a low of 11.

Andratx is 20 degrees with lots of sunshine, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 10.

The sun’s out in Santanyi after a foggy start this morning and it’s 22 degrees with a light breeze and a low of 9.

Alcudia is sunny but blustery with a top temperature of 21 degrees falling to 11 after dark.

And it’s warm and sunny in Soller with a daytime high of 21 degrees and an overnight low of 12.