It’s a gorgeous Friday in Mallorca with lots of sunshine, highs of 21º-25º and overnight lows of 10º-13º but it’s all about to change, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Storm ‘Justine’ will arrive on Saturday and it will be overcast most of the day with scattered showers in the north of the island. Aemet has issued a yellow warning for stormy seas and winds gusting at 60-80 kilometres an hour in the flatlands and 100 kilometres an hour in the Serra de Tramuntana. It will be a little cooler too with highs of 18º in Palma, 16º in Lluc, 20º in sa Pobla and 16º Valldemossa. Overnight the temperature will drop to around 9º.

Sunday will be much the same with cloudy skies, strong winds, scattered showers and highs of 18º in Pollensa, 17º in Andratx, 18º in Palma and 17 in Santanyi. The overnight temperature will hover around 9-10º.