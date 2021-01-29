A near deserted shopping street in Palma, Mallorca

The lack of tourism was one reason for the drop in retail sales.

29-01-2021Teresa Ayuga

According to the National Statistics Institute's Retail Trade Indices, there was a 14.6% drop in retail sales in the Balearics in 2020. This was just behind the Canaries, where the 15% decrease was the greatest in the country.

Nationwide, there was a 6.8% drop, the largest fall since 2012. After growing by 2.4% in 2019, the biggest rise for three years, when seasonal adjustment is taken into account, the drop in 2020 was 7.1%.

In December, retail sales in the Balearics were down 0.5%, while employment in the retail trade fell 5.9%. For the whole of 2020, employment was down 6.9%, the the largest decrease in Spain.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.