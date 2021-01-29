Environmentalists GOB are accusing the regional government of adopting a "bespoke" approach to public access to the Ternelles finca in Pollensa.

The government is modifying the PORN plan for organisation of natural resources in the Tramuntana in order to enable public access to what will include exclusion zones. GOB are critical of a lowering of protection, describing the approach as bespoke and saying that it is at the request of Pollensa town hall. The plan currently prohibits "recreational activities" in the exclusion zones (Cala Castell and Castell del Rei), but the amendment will allow authorisation to be given to hikers so that they can "gain access to assets of cultural interest and to maritime-land public domain for justified cultural, educational and other reasons".

GOB say that exclusion zones exist for well-justified and technical reasons regarding "environmental fragility". If it is felt that access to Cala Castell and Castell del Rei does not seriously conflict with biodiversity, GOB nevertheless believe that there should be specific modification for these areas and "additional limitations" if necessary. "It does not seem correct to us to lower protection of the exclusion zones in order to accommodate public use of the Ternelles finca."

The environmentalists argue that the most appropriate thing would be to recover the original definition of the exclusion zones and give access to limited numbers of hikers and for a limited time so as not to affect threatened species. This way, maximum protection would not be lowered and nor would it be possible for the door to be opened in the future to recreational use of other exclusion zones in the Tramuntana.

* The main objection to granting access to Cala Castell and Castell del Rei is that this may affect the black vulture population.